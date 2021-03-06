Destination Wealth Management Acquires 10,220 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. 23,598,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,824,748. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

