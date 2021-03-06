Destination Wealth Management Acquires 16,247 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,680,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. The company has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

