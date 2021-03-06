Destination Wealth Management Acquires 2,288 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $37,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,241,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,265. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

