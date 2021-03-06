Destination Wealth Management Acquires 2,708 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,969 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.68. 3,281,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,385. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,567 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

