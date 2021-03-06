Destination Wealth Management Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 144,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 42,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 30,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. 30,589,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,689,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.