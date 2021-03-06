Destination Wealth Management Buys 2,005 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

MCD stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,608,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,787. The company has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day moving average of $215.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

