Destination Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $60.74. 39,511,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,019,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $246.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

