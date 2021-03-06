Destination Wealth Management Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.68. 121,523,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,082,133. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

