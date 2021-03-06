Destination Wealth Management Has $17.15 Million Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned 5.92% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Shares of GBF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.36. 7,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,832. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average of $124.81. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.36 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

