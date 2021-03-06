Destination Wealth Management Has $19.52 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $6,423,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $145.68. 3,513,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,549. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.