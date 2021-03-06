Destination Wealth Management Has $20.06 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of The Clorox worth $20,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,168.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,602 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.34. 1,754,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

