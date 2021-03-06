Destination Wealth Management Has $3.68 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 470.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,127 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,390,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,386. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

