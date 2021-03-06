Destination Wealth Management Has $36.72 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 672,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $36,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 1,432,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,994. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25.

