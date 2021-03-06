Destination Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $23,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,458,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,985,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,730,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after acquiring an additional 392,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,530,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,333. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.