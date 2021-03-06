Destination Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after acquiring an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,924,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after buying an additional 153,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

ROST traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average is $106.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $123.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 134.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.