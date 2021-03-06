Destination Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.88 on Friday, reaching $250.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,465. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

