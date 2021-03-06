Destination Wealth Management Makes New $4.92 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Vontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $5,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,204. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.