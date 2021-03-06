Destination Wealth Management Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.41. 7,582,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,076,484. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average of $205.53. The stock has a market cap of $420.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.