Destination Wealth Management Reduces Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,315 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after buying an additional 2,445,848 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,223,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,053,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,448,000.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. 8,773,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,347,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

