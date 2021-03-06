Destination Wealth Management Sells 14,521 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,521 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Argus boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,292,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

