Destination Wealth Management Sells 203 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet stock traded up $63.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,097.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,975.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,730.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

