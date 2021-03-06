Destination Wealth Management Sells 2,840 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in American Tower by 294.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.10.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

