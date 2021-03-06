Destination Wealth Management Sells 33,931 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $79,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 1623 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.05. 11,493,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,866. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

