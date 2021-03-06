Destination Wealth Management Sells 5,758 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,884. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

