Destination Wealth Management Takes $35.91 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 706,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,907,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.76 on Friday. 3,387,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

