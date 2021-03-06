Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in a research report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLYA. Macquarie boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.85. 2,487,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,953. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,588.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

