Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,647

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,601 ($20.92) to GBX 1,647 ($21.52) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Entain stock traded down GBX 49 ($0.64) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,415 ($18.49). The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,567. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,494 ($19.52). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,336.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.28 billion and a PE ratio of -52.80.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

