Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,620,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 22,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on DB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,257,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

