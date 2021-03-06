DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0417 on Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEX has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00771608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00026588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00043389 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

