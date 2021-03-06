dHedge DAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.83 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for $3.79 or 0.00007860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $31.46 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00764715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043551 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,292,403 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

