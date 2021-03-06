Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Up 34.9% in February

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,266,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 28th total of 938,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504. Diageo has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $43.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

Get Diageo alerts:

DGEAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.