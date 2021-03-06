DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,325 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $1,623,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

DKS opened at $71.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

