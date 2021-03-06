Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Hits $56.39 on Top Exchanges

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $56.39 or 0.00117129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $762,895.12 and $495,395.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.53 or 0.00466406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00068863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00078582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00084151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00051270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.32 or 0.00459736 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

