Digital Insurance Token Market Capitalization Reaches $869,593.82 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $869,593.82 and approximately $109.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

