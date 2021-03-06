Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

