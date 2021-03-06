DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Hits $28.01 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $28.01 million and $1.06 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00424346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00038583 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,011.07 or 0.04220786 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,617,656 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.