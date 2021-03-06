Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0064 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 172% higher against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $236,125.92 and approximately $317.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,664.05 or 0.03397537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00373559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.28 or 0.01025530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.63 or 0.00417805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.78 or 0.00369108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00254203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00022865 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,068,033 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

