DigitalNote Trading Up 59% This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $346,073.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.96 or 0.00417505 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,032,031,049 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,366,652 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.