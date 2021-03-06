Digitex City Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.55 or 0.00761622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00043480 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

