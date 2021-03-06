Digitex (DGTX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.17 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.00764765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00043708 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

