Digitex Token Price Reaches $0.0064 (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.52 or 0.00759959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

DGTX is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

