Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,036 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.71% of Dine Brands Global worth $63,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 123.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 132,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 73,264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

DIN stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.