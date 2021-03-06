Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.18% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $178,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 248,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 427,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

