Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 108 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,225.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,202.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

