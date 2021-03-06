DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Reaches $0.0682 on Top Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for about $0.0682 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.41 or 0.00754009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00042903 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMG is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,512,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,659 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

