DMScript Market Capitalization Hits $2.69 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $628,616.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript token can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00465974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00078651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00084914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.68 or 0.00458947 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars.

