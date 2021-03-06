DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Update

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 28th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DOCOF stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $86.76.
About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
