DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Update

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 28th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DOCOF stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $86.76.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.