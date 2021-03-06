Doctors Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.79 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $147.92 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057952 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.