Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Price Up 66.6% Over Last 7 Days

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded up 66.6% against the US dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and approximately $525,572.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doki Doki Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $275.60 or 0.00578028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00467672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00068688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00460318 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,477 tokens. The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

