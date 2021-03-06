Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Shares of DG opened at $178.71 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

